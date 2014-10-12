PARIS Oct 12 France must not shy away from
further reforms of its costly unemployment benefit system, its
economy minister said in a newspaper interview, fanning a debate
that has divided the ruling Socialists and angered powerful
trade unions.
France is under pressure to implement deep structural
reforms after acknowledging it would only bring its budget
deficit into line with EU rules by 2017, two years later than
promised, due to anaemic growth.
"There should be no taboo...The social benefits system has a
4 billion euro deficit, what politician could be satisfied with
this," Macron told Sunday's Journal du Dimanche.
"There was a reform, but it is not enough", he told the
weekly.
France's socialist Prime Minister Manuel Valls sparked an
outcry on the left last week when he suggested more needed to be
done to encourage the unemployed back into work.
"It's up to unions to get things done," said Macron, a
former banker and one-time economic adviser to President
Francois Hollande.
"But as the government funds the system, it can also take
control of the situation if there are deadlocks in
negotiations," he said, adding the topic would not go away.
On Wednesday, France submits to the European Commission a
2015 budget that sees the public deficit falling from 4.4
percent of output this year to 4.3 percent, only falling below
the EU-mandated threshold of 3 percent in 2017.
France had previously promised EU partners it would bring
its deficit back into line by next year, having already won an
extension from 2013. France's spending watchdog doubts the new
targets can be met.
European officials are seeking to persuade France and Italy
to adjust their draft budgets for next year, which could face
rejection as they stand, a source told Reuters.
Under the proposed deal, details of which were sketchy,
Paris would commit to go further than previously announced in
implementing labour market reforms to ease hiring and firing,
the source said.
France's unemployment rate is stuck above 10 percent despite
billions of euros spent on subsidised jobs and the country is
under pressure to show it can implement reform.
Reflecting the fight Valls faces to get change past his own
party, Socialist National Assembly speaker Claude Bartolone said
Macron's reform proposals were a fantasy and that it was too
early to discuss measures in public.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Marion Douet; Editing by Jon
Boyle)