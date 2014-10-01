PARIS Oct 1 France's budget planning for the
years ahead is based on overly optimistic assumptions even if it
is more realistic than before, the country's public finances
watchdog said on Wednesday.
In a statement issued after Finance Minister Michel Sapin
unveiled France's 2015 budget bill, the High Council of Public
Finances, an independent body set up by the current left-wing
government, said the road map for 2016-2017 was more realistic
than projections produced last April.
"The High Council nonetheless believes the scenario remains
based on overly favourable tenets regarding the international
climate and investment," the watchdog said in a statement.
(Writing by Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)