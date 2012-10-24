OUAGADOUGOU Oct 24 France has provided Burkina
Faso with three light aircraft to help it monitor its northern
border with Islamist-occupied northern Mali, the head of the
West African nation's army said on Wednesday.
Islamist fighters, some with links to al Qaeda, seized the
northern two-thirds of Mali earlier this year, raising fears
that militant groups could spread their influence beyond the
country's porous desert borders.
"These three planes will allow us to carry out aerial
reconnaissance in the north," Brigadier General Nabere Honore
Traore, the head of the army, told the state-owned Sidwaya
newspaper.
"The security of the sub-region requires exactly these kinds
of missions," he said.
France also provided Burkina Faso's military with a number
of ground vehicles, he said.
Some regional and Western powers are considering retaking
northern Mali via armed intervention, with former colonial ruler
France among the chief proponents of swift military action.
Islamist groups have singled out France for its aggressive
stance on Mali.
Al Qaeda's north African wing has repeatedly threatened to
kill French hostages if Paris tries to mount a military
operation in Mali.
Seven workers for French firm Areva were seized in northern
Niger in 2010, and all but four have since been released. Two
other French citizens were taken hostage in Mali in November.
(Reporting by Mathieu Bonkoungou; Writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)