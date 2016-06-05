(Corrects to show incident in south-east, not south-west,
France)
PARIS, June 5 Six people travelling on a Czech
tourist bus through France were injured when the vehicle came
under fire, a prosecutor said on Sunday.
Authorities gave no clue as to the motive for the shooting,
along a highway near Drôme in the south-east. Initial
investigations indicated the shot was fired from a hunting
rifle.
Prosecutor Alex Perrin said the injured were hit by
shattered glass. The bus was carrying 75 tourists including
children on a school trip.
"Five people suffered light injuries, while the sixth was
more serious," Perrin told BFM TV.
