PARIS Aug 28 Two captains of French industry
called on euro-zone policy makers to act more forcefully to
lower the euro's exchange rate to make European firms more
competitive and counter what they said was unfair currency
manipulation by other world powers.
The calls come a day after French President Francois
Hollande and Prime Minister Manuel Valls said the euro was still
overvalued and that the European Central Bank needed to do more
to tackle excessively low inflation.
"I think nobody wants a euro that is manipulated, but we
can't be satisfied with a situation where the euro would be the
only currency on which politicians can't talk about," Louis
Gallois, the head of the supervisory board of French carmaker
PSA Peugeot Citroen told a conference.
"The euro is falling at the moment, but at about 1.32 euros
per dollar, it is rather significantly above purchasing power
parity, it creates a handicap for growth," Gallois added at the
annual gathering of French business lobby Medef.
The euro was last trading at $1.3174 on Thursday, a more
than one-year low. Selling of the euro, which traded at nearly
$1.40 in May, has been driven over the last week by stepped-up
speculation that European policymakers will quicken monetary
loosening as a way to boost economic growth.
"The European Central Bank, which has made major steps at
the instigation of (ECB President Mario) Draghi, must make
public statements ... and promote this debate about the euro
question at the G20," Gallois said.
The CEO of Franco-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM
Alexandre de Juniac joined Gallois in demanding a more
"offensive" approach to the euro-zone's exchange rate policy.
"The exchange rate has become a taboo, one must not talk
about it, one must not use it, even though all other countries
do it, that's really extraordinary," de Juniac said.
"The euro is a tool of global calibre ... Let's use our
exchange rate policy," he added.
French MEP Sylvie Goulard said French policymakers, who
regularly complain about a strong euro, should take into account
the ECB's limited room for manoeuvre on the issue.
"The issue is not asking the European Central Bank to do
what it's not allowed to do according to treaties, but to see
how to interpret these treaties intelligently," she said.
Ulrich Grillo, head of German industry group BDI, reflected
his country's long preference for a strong and stable currency,
however.
"A strong economy has a strong currency, it doesn't make it
easier but on the long run it's better," he said.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Mark John)