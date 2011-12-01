* Fiat, GM lead sales decline in France

* Light vehicle registrations down 4.9 pct

* French car registrations down 0.3 pct in first 11 months

PARIS, Dec 1 French car sales fell 7.6 percent in November, led by declines for Fiat and General Motors amid weakening demand for smaller vehicles, the national CCFA automakers' association said.

Automakers recorded 179,160 car registrations last month, the association said on Thursday, compared with almost 193,913 in November 2010 -- when deliveries surged ahead of the year-end expiry of a government cash-for-clunkers bonus.

"We're getting back to a typical French market without scrappage incentives," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier said. The biggest declines were recorded by automakers that depend heavily on sales of smaller cars, he said.

Fiat's French car registrations plunged 24 percent in November, the CCFA said, led by a 32 percent drop for the namesake brand. GM's sales fell 19 percent.

Peugeot, Europe's second-largest carmaker, posted a 15 percent sales decline on its home market, while domestic rival Renault dropped 7.2 percent.

French car registrations were down 0.3 percent for the first 11 months overall. Light vehicle registrations, combining cars with light commercial vehicles, fell 4.9 percent in November but gained 2.9 percent for January-November.