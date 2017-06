PARIS Dec 1 French car registrations fell 7.6 percent in November and declined 0.3 percent for the first 11 months of the year, the national CCFA automakers' association said in an e-mailed statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales rose 9.9 percent last month and were and increased 2.9 percent for the first 11 months, the CCFA said on Thursday. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)