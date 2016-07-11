(Adds comments from minister Royal, background)
By Bate Felix
PARIS, July 11 A French government advisory
committee has recommended that France increase taxation on
coal-fired power plants, or set stiffer carbon emissions
standards, to encourage a shift to gas-fired plants to reduce
carbon emissions.
The proposal was included in a report handed to French
Environment Minister Segolene Royal on Monday by the committee,
which was appointed in March to review European carbon pricing
and make recommendations to the French government.
France currently chairs the United Nations climate
negotiations COP21 and is looking to introduce measures that
will strengthen carbon pricing within the European Union.
The French government has committed to unilaterally set a
carbon price floor for electricity producers from January next
year.
Royal said in a statement after receiving the commission's
report that she will follow its recommendation on taxing
coal-fired power generation, and an inter-ministerial body will
finalise technical details of the proposal by the end of July.
She said findings from the inter-ministerial body will be
included in France's next budget law expected to be presented in
September and adopted by November.
As of Jan. 1, about 3 gigawatts (GW) out of France's 126 GW
of installed power production capacity comes from coal-fired
generation, with the bulk coming from nuclear, according to data
from France's grid operator RTE.
The commission also proposed putting in place tougher
technical emission standards on the basis of greenhouse gas
emissions from gas-power generators which produce 50 percent
less carbon dioxide compared with coal.
The report also includes a proposal announced last month
that the EU introduce a carbon price corridor mechanism with
floor and ceiling prices, and an auction system, which could
help fix the European Emissions Trading System (ETS), which saw
prices tumble due to a glut of permits.
The three-man advisory committee is headed by the chairman
of French energy company Engie, Gerard Mestrallet,
who is also the company's former CEO.
The committee proposed setting a European carbon floor price
of between 20 euros ($22.08) and 30 euros per tonne in 2020 with
an annual increase of between 5 and 10 percent to exceed 50
euros by 2030.
It said this would accelerate a shift to lower carbon
emissions.
France is seeking the backing of other EU member states in
the carbon price initiative, and Royal said she will propose to
the World Bank president to put in place a high-level initiative
to fix a desirable carbon price at an international level.
She said in the statement that with a carbon price of at
least 20 euros per tonne, France's revenue from carbon permit
auctions could reach nearly one billion euros per year compared
with about 315 million euros in 2015 due to low carbon prices.
($1 = 0.9059 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton and David
Evans)