* New levy comes after Sarkozy's carbon tax was blocked by
court
* Sources say levy could replace existing energy taxes
* Already high tax burden makes proposal politically
sensitive
By Michel Rose
PARIS, Aug 23 The French government rushed to
assure tax-weary companies and consumers on Friday that a new
form of green levy meant to encourage industries and households
to cut energy consumption would not amount to new tax increases.
Energy Minister Philippe Martin said late on Thursday the
government was creating an "energy-climate contribution", some
four years after ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy's first attempt at
a carbon tax was blocked by a court.
He did not give any details about what form it would take,
but government sources said earlier this month that a new levy
was likely to partly replace existing taxes and should have
little to no impact on consumers in its first year in 2014.
However, the announcement landed the same week taxpayers
began receiving income tax bills, some of which have been
inflated by past tax hikes or reductions in tax exemptions.
Plans by Socialist President Francois Hollande to wring a
further 6 billion euros out of the economy in taxes in the 2014
budget have angered businesses and households and prompted the
IMF to warn that more tax rises could stifle a fragile economic
recovery.
The French tax burden is already one of the heaviest in the
world. At 44.2 percent of GDP, it ranks behind only Denmark and
Sweden among the 34 members of the Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development.
The head of the Medef employers' union Pierre Gattaz told
France Info radio that tax levels were becoming "dramatically
high" and even some in the ruling Socialist Party expressed
concern.
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici and Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius both said this week they sympathized with what
French media has dubbed "le ras-le-bol fiscal" - a public mood
of being fed-up with taxes.
"Let's be clear about this, this is not a new tax, it's just
a greening of existing taxes on energy," government spokeswoman
Najat Vallaud-Belkacem told Europe 1 radio, adding that the levy
would be introduced in the 2014 budget bill in September.
Hollande, whose approval ratings are in the doldrums, is
squeezed between not wanting to dampen household spending and
trying to reassure his Greens party allies of his environmental
credentials. Relations have been strained since he sacked his
environment minister earlier this year.
Cecile Duflot, housing minister and a high-profile Green
member of government, said she wanted to encourage consumers to
insulate their homes and choose alternative ways of heating,
which could translate into lower energy bills.
Government sources said this month that a tax linked to
carbon prices could replace part of the existing TICPE tax
levied on petrol, diesel, coal and gas consumption, as proposed
in a report by French economist Christian de Perthuis.
The Greens want receipts from such a new tax to be
redistributed to households via energy vouchers that could be
used to pay for home insulation, for instance.
Sarkozy's attempt at a carbon tax, blocked by the
constitutional court in 2009 on purely technical grounds, would
have set a levy of 17 euros per metric ton of carbon dioxide
emissions, which would have increased over time. It would have
translated into a rise in the price of fuel for cars, domestic
heating and factories.
An energy ministry spokeswoman said the details of the new
tax still had to be approved by the government.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Huet, Ingrid Melander and
Marine Pennetier; Editing by Catherine Bremer and Susan Fenton)