By Dominique Vidalon
| PARIS, Sept 26
PARIS, Sept 26 Central Paris goes car-free on
Sunday as part of its fight against air pollution, at a time
when the Volkswagen emissions scandal again turns
the spotlight on diesel and the air pollutants it produces.
The French capital's central arrondissements and areas
around landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower and Champs Elysees
will be free from car noise and exhaust fumes, allowing people
to stroll, cycle or skate between 0900 GMT and 1600 GMT.
Exceptions are allowed for taxis, buses and emergency
vehicles. Paris has occasionally closed selected roads to
traffic in the past, but not as large an area as will be covered
on Sunday.
Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo, who late this year will host
the United Nations World Climate Conference, told the daily Le
Parisien that the goal was to show that "Paris can operate
without cars".
Last December, Hidalgo proposed to ban from Paris by 2020
any diesel vehicles built before 2011. When the Eiffel Tower
disappeared in smog last March, the city offered free rides on
subways and buses and imposed a partial driving ban.
Her predecessor Bertrand Delanoe championed bike and
electric car rental schemes, expanded bus and bicycle lanes and
reduced speed limits during his years as mayor.
France has the highest percentage of diesel cars on the road
in Europe. They have been popular as successive governments have
subsidised the fuel, making it cheaper than gasoline.
While carmakers argue that diesel vehicles account for only
a fraction of the pollutants in the air, experts retort that
health risks are far greater because cities are where most cars
are to be found and where most people live and breathe.
The Paris event is not a first in Europe. Inspired by
similar events elsewhere, notably the annual car-free Sunday in
Brussels, a citizens' group called "Paris Sans Voiture" (Paris
Without Cars) proposed the idea to Hidalgo who endorsed it.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Tom Heneghan)