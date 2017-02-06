BRIEF-Medfield Diagnostics names Stefan Blomsterberg new CEO
* STEFAN BLOMSTERBERG TAKES OVER AS CEO AS OF AUG 8, 2017 AFTER CARL EKVALL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 6 Artificial heart maker Carmat said on Monday it had decided to withdraw its initial request to France's national drugs agency (ANSM) to resume trial implants.
ANSM ordered Carmat to suspend further implants in December following the death of a patient in October.
Carmat said it intended to file a new request in the near future when it had gathered the information required by ANSM, but that the study would remain suspended until a new application was accepted. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by David Clarke)
KINSHASA, May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to counter an outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever in its northeast that has killed four people, a spokesman said on Monday.