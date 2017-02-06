Feb 6 Artificial heart maker Carmat said on Monday it had decided to withdraw its initial request to France's national drugs agency (ANSM) to resume trial implants.

ANSM ordered Carmat to suspend further implants in December following the death of a patient in October.

Carmat said it intended to file a new request in the near future when it had gathered the information required by ANSM, but that the study would remain suspended until a new application was accepted. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing by David Clarke)