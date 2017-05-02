Surgeons in Lebanon offer hope to wounded Syrian refugees
TRIPOLI, Lebanon, May 26 Six operations have failed to cure the constant pain that Ismael Moustafa suffers since he was wounded in an airstrike on his village in Syria three years ago.
May 2 Artificial heart maker Carmat has obtained approval from France's national drugs agency (ANSM) to resume heart implant trials, the company said on Tuesday.
ANSM had ordered Carmat to suspend further implants last December following the death of a patient in October. (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* MD Dilip Shanghvi says needs to execute U.S. business better