PARIS Dec 13 Artificial heart-maker Carmat
is 'rather confident' on the resumption of implants
in the final-stage clinical trial for its artificial hearts, its
chief executive Stephane Piat said on Tuesday.
France's national drugs agency, ANSM, ordered Carmat to
suspend further implants earlier this month following the death
of a patient in October.
"In the light of the data we collected with the fifth
patient, the data are very encouraging," Piat said. "That's why
I am rather confident today," he added, concerning the
resumption of the clinical trial program.
Carmat, whose first shareholders included planemaker Airbus
and private equity fund Truffle Capital, has not
generated any significant revenue but is closely followed by
investors as heart diseases represent a leading cause of death
worldwide and its devices could represent a major medical
breakthrough if proven reliable.
