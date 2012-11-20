PARIS Nov 20 French car orders rose more than
expected in October, helped by new models, marketing initiatives
and a low comparative basis last year, according to a dealership
survey by trade publication La Lettre VN Auto K7.
Order for news cars in October were up 6 percent against the
same period last year, marking the first rise since May, La
Lettre VN said.
Brands which enjoyed a rise included Renault,
Citroen, Volkswagen and Hyundai-Kia
while Peugeot saw orders for new cars drop 6
percent, the newsletter said.
The momentary recovery, which comes amid volatile market
conditions, is unlikely to reverse negative market trends seen
in France since the summer and in Europe overall, La Lettre VN
said.
"Except for the Ford network which is literally foundering,
others are doing quite well," the newsletter said, citing a
survey of 34 car distributors.
However, the newsletter said unemployment in many car
industry sectors excluding manufacturing, had risen 4 percent ,
citing figures from the French national employment agency Pole
Emploi.
Renault enjoyed an 11 percent rise in orders in October
against a 30 percent drop the previous month, helped by demand
for its recently launched Clio 4 model. However, Renault's low
cost brand Dacia saw orders drop 1 percent.
Car orders for Citroen were up 21 percent last month against
an 8 percent increase in Sept., boosted by its C3 model and
premium DS range while Volkswagen saw orders rise 13 percent in
October and orders for Hyundai-Kia cars rose 36
percent.
However, orders for Fiat fell 20 percent last
month, for Ford they were down 14 percent and for Opel,
part of General Motors, they fell 13 percent.