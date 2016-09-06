PARIS, Sept 6 French cattle farmers launched
protests against Carrefour on Tuesday to demand higher
beef prices from Europe's biggest retailer, in the latest sign
of tension in the livestock sector after a price row involving
dairy giant Lactalis.
Beef producers in France have been struggling for years in
the face of declining consumption. Prices have been dented
further this year by a downturn in the dairy market, which has
led farmers to send more dairy cows for slaughter.
After dairy farmers last month staged protests against
Lactalis, eventually securing higher milk prices for this year,
farmer unions are targeting Carrefour supermarkets this week to
seek a price rise aimed at covering production costs.
A first protest took place on Tuesday morning at a Carrefour
store near the northern town of Rouen and will be followed by
wide-scale action on Wednesday including in Paris, according to
beef farmers group FNB, part of France's main farm union FNSEA.
Farmer groups say Carrefour has opposed an initiative being
piloted by rival supermarket chain Systeme U that commits to
paying higher prices to farmers for beef that meets certain
quality specifications. They say that without Carrefour's
backing there is little chance of a broad improvement in prices.
"We condemn the policy of ever lower prices pursued by
Carrefour," Sylvain Gangneux, a local FNSEA official in Normandy
who participated in Tuesday's protest in Rouen, told Reuters.
"We are asking for prices that cover our production costs."
Carrefour had no immediate comment.
Farmers in Rouen stopped shoppers outside the store to
explain their case, but say they could go further on Wednesday
and block access, Gangneux said.
The FNB says months of talks with Carrefour have failed to
broker an agreement and that the retailer's prices are about 1
euro below the 4.50 euros a kilo average that would meet their
costs.
France, which has the European Union's largest agricultural
sector and is the bloc's biggest cattle producer, is also
feeling the pain of a Russian embargo on Western food products,
as well as an outbreak of cattle disease bluetongue last year
that cut off some export markets.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by
Richard Lough and Dale Hudson)