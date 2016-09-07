PARIS, Sept 7 French cattle farmers on Wednesday
agreed a deal on prices with Europe's biggest retailer Carrefour
, beef farmers group FNB said, after following the
example of dairy farmers who held protests to secure higher milk
prices from Lactalis.
FNB head Jean-Pierre Fleury said Carrefour had given a "firm
and definitive commitment" to ensure farmers are paid at levels
covering their production costs for quality fresh beef.
A Carrefour spokeswoman said that the group was satisfied
with the agreement.
"It's the first time that a big retailer has finally
accepted to pay based on production costs," Fleury said on
France 3 television, urging other big groups like Casino
to follow Carrefour's example or face protests.
French beef producers have struggled for years in the face
of declining consumption while a downturn in milk prices has led
some farmers to send dairy cows to slaughter, further weighing
on beef prices.
Beef farmers' first protest took place on Tuesday morning at
a Carrefour store near the northern town of Rouen and were
followed with wide-scale action on Wednesday including in Paris.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Gus Trompiz; Writing by
Leigh Thomas; Editing by Louise Ireland)