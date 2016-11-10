* Carrefour shares among worst performers on Paris market
* Protests in France this year over retailers' pricing
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Nov 10 Carrefour shares fell
sharply on Thursday after the French government said it was
suing Europe's largest retailer for unfairly squeezing its
suppliers to lower prices, following an investigation.
Carrefour, which is the world's second-biggest retailer,
said it had no comment.
Carrefour shares were down around 3.5 percent in early
trading, one of the weakest performers on France's benchmark
CAC-40 index.
"Clearly this is not good news for Carrefour and other French
retailers. Whether it is successful or not as a legal case, it
will have an impact as it will put pressure on how Carrefour
behaves with its suppliers," said Bernstein analyst Bruno
Monteyne.
The stock is down by around 15 percent so far in 2016,
underperforming a broadly flat performance on the CAC this year.
Milk and meat producers in France held several
demonstrations earlier this year saying they were effectively
being forced to operate at a loss because of overcapacity and
aggressive pricing pressure from retailers.
The Socialist government, facing a presidential election
next year, has warned retailers not to push prices down during
annual price negotiations for 2017 that are currently starting
with their suppliers.
The French Economy Ministry said on Wednesday it would seek
a fine and a court order on Carrefour, to stop what it described
as "abusive commercial practices".
It added the investigation had found that Carrefour had
forced suppliers to give significant discounts with nothing in
return as a "pre-condition" to entering annual price
negotiations, which it said was not only against the law but
hurt companies and farms.
As the annual price negotiations for 2017 have started, the
French government warned other retailers in its statement that
other court orders could be filed in the coming weeks "to put an
end to and punish the practices of several other retailers".
The charges follow a search of Carrefour's headquarters in
February 2016 as part of an investigation by the General
Directorate for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud
Control (DGCCRF).
Three former senior executives of Britain's Tesco,
accused of fraud and false accounting, will face trial next
September due to an overstatement of profits, mainly due to
booking commercial deals with suppliers too early.
That case contributed to one of the biggest annual financial
losses in British corporate history, led to the departure of
several top executives and prompted litigation in the United
States and Britain.
