PARIS Oct 8 France's competition watchdog on
Monday called for a deregulation of the car maintenance market
to put the brakes on the rising cost of vehicle repairs.
The deregulation would give French repair shops the freedom
to buy spare parts such as bumpers, windscreens, lights and
rear-view mirrors from suppliers other than their original
manufacturers.
"Car makers have an actual monopoly on more than 70 percent
of these parts, and enjoy a duopoly with part manufacturers on
the remaining 30 percent," France's Autorite de la Concurrence
said in a statement.
As a result, while the number of repairs in France declined
15 percent between 2000 and 2010, the price of car maintenance,
excluding inflation, has ballooned by almost 30 percent, the
regulator said.
The market for parts used to assemble vehicles, however,
would not be affected by the plan.
The regulator said it would allow a gradual lifting of car
makers' monopoly on spare parts to take into account the slump
in car sales in austerity-hit Europe.
The French auto makers' association warned the decision
would hit up to 2,200 jobs and lead to reduced choice for
consumers as distributors would focus on more profitable parts.
French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir said it was satisfied
with the report.
The French government will now decide whether to implement
the regulator's recommendations.
