PARIS, July 4 French government efforts to help an auto industry threatened by big job losses will focus on promoting research and development rather than new state-sponsored incentives to buy cars, Labour Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday.

"It's not just about boosting car purchases," Sapin told BFM TV in an interview. "Nobody can say they have the solution ... a magic wand," he said.

Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told parliament on Tuesday an emergency plan to help Europe's second biggest national car industry after Germany's would be ready later this month.

The announcement coincided with warnings from trade union officials that as many as 8,000 to 10,000 jobs could be axed in France under a shake-up at PSA Peugeot Citroen.

The French government has asked Peugeot to clarify its plans quickly.

Peugeot's situation has deteriorated since last year, when the core autos division swung to a loss, punished by the company's exposure to France and other European markets badly hit by the region's debt crisis.

Sapin appeared to confirm that the new left-wing government, which is struggling to slash a large public deficit without subjecting voters to drastic Greek-style austerity, had no intention of reintroducing car scrappage subsidies.

Such schemes were deployed in France and other countries in 2009 and 2010 to ease the impact of an international economic downturn. Sapin said the problem with purchase incentive schemes was that sales tended to slump after they were withdrawn. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by David Cowell)