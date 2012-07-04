PARIS, July 4 French government efforts to help
an auto industry threatened by big job losses will focus on
promoting research and development rather than new
state-sponsored incentives to buy cars, Labour Minister Michel
Sapin said on Wednesday.
"It's not just about boosting car purchases," Sapin told BFM
TV in an interview. "Nobody can say they have the solution ... a
magic wand," he said.
Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault told parliament on Tuesday
an emergency plan to help Europe's second biggest national car
industry after Germany's would be ready later this month.
The announcement coincided with warnings from trade union
officials that as many as 8,000 to 10,000 jobs could be axed in
France under a shake-up at PSA Peugeot Citroen.
The French government has asked Peugeot to clarify its plans
quickly.
Peugeot's situation has deteriorated since last year, when
the core autos division swung to a loss, punished by the
company's exposure to France and other European markets badly
hit by the region's debt crisis.
Sapin appeared to confirm that the new left-wing government,
which is struggling to slash a large public deficit without
subjecting voters to drastic Greek-style austerity, had no
intention of reintroducing car scrappage subsidies.
Such schemes were deployed in France and other countries in
2009 and 2010 to ease the impact of an international economic
downturn. Sapin said the problem with purchase incentive schemes
was that sales tended to slump after they were withdrawn.
