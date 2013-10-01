* France's market up 3.4 pct to 142,211 cars in Sept -CCFA
* CCFA forecasts 8 pct drop in French car market in 2013
* Sales in Spain up 29 pct in Sept to 45,175 cars -Anfac
* Sales in Italy fall 2.9 pct to 106,363 vehicles -ministry
* Italy auto industry sees market dropping 7-9 pct in 2013
(Adds Italy's sales, comments from industry watchers)
By Christiaan Hetzner and Dominique Vidalon
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Oct 1 Sales of new cars grew in
France and Spain last month, raising hopes that the worst may be
over for a western European auto market enduring its weakest
year in two decades.
Demand in Italy, one of the worst performing major car
markets on the continent, continued to slide albeit at a slower
pace, driven by poor figures for the Volkswagen and
Opel brands, according to government data.
September sales are a good gauge of underlying trends in
Europe, given that August's results are not seen as indicative
of overall demand since many car buyers are on holiday. It is
also a crucial month for the UK market.
Paris-based industry group CCFA on Tuesday maintained a
full-year forecast of an 8 percent decline for France, Europe's
third-largest auto market, implying a slight improvement in the
final quarter after an 8.5 percent drop in the first nine
months.
Registrations of new cars grew 3.4 percent to over 142,000
vehicles in September, it said in a statement, as a 19 percent
sales surge for the Renault marque more than offset
6-7 percent declines at French rival PSA's Peugeot and
Citroen brands.
Sales of Mercedes-Benz brand luxury cars jumped almost 40
percent on pent-up demand after the country's highest
administrative court ordered the government to lift its sales
ban on the German carmaker. France had barred sales of roughly
half of Mercedes cars over parent Daimler's refusal
to stop using a banned air-conditioning coolant.
Separately, Spain's auto industry group Anfac said new car
sales in the austerity-hit country jumped 29 percent to over
45,000 cars last month, helped by government subsidies and one
extra working day this year.
"The market last month should not be taken as a reason to
celebrate, but could be seen as a sign that we're starting to
get some breathing room," said Juan Antonio Sanchez Torres,
President of vehicle showroom and sales association Ganvam, in
an Anfac statement.
Jonathon Poskitt of market researcher LMC Automotive said
the results were somewhat mixed: "France is quite positive and
demand is moving in the right direction, but I wouldn't get too
excited about Spain because they were helped by last September's
particularly poor sales following a value-added tax hike."
Spain's centre-right government has raised its main VAT rate
by 3 percentage points to 21 percent as it tries to slash the
public deficit and avoid a full international bailout.
Italian dealers said a 1 percentage point hike in VAT to 22
percent as of Tuesday helped to artificially inflate demand last
month, when sales fell only 2.9 percent, as consumers looked to
save 200 euros on average off the purchase of a new car.
Italy's auto industry association head Roberto Vavassori
estimated the market would drop by 7-9 percent this year.
Oliver Baete, a board member at insurer Allianz,
said his company's car insurance business showed "consumers are
on strike in Italy and that is far from over".
Industry watchers have been waiting to see whether last
month would reveal if the 5 percent decline in August was just a
blip or could signal further problems to come, after the overall
European market crashed to the lowest level for the first eight
months of a year since records began in 1990.
The UK's automotive industry body SMMT is due to publish
monthly sales figures on Friday, having forecast a gain of over
7 percent to 386,000 vehicles newly registered last month.
Germany, normally Europe's biggest car market, could also
have seen continued weakness and demand could soften now that
German media are reporting that Chancellor Angela Merkel might
renege on an election promise not to hike taxes.
"We would be happy already if the drop simply narrows from
quarter to quarter. Volumes are at best likely to stagnate in
September," said an auto industry source in Germany.
The industry consensus is for a lethargic and uneven return
to growth next year, as the flow of cheap credit to the private
sector remains strained in many parts of southern Europe.
Most new car buyers in Europe finance their purchase via
loans or leases, so demand is impacted by the availability of
and conditions attached to credit.
(Additional reporting by Paul Day in Madrid and Isla Binnie in
Milan; writing by Christiaan Hetzner; editing by Natalie Huet
and Tom Pfeiffer)