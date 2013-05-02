PARIS May 2 France's car sales decline slowed
to a 5.2 percent drop in April, according to data published on
Thursday, raising hopes that auto demand may be about to
stabilize.
April registrations fell to 157,859 cars last month from
166,552 a year earlier, the Paris-based CCFA industry
association said. Sales for the first four months dropped 12.3
percent.
The slump in demand appeared to weaken after a 16.4 percent
drop in March.
"The plunge seems to be halting after the double-digit
declines of previous months," CCFA spokesman Francois Roudier
said.
PSA Peugeot Citroen lost more market share in
April as it posted a 12.1 percent sales decline, but French peer
Renault outperformed rivals with a more modest drop of
2.8 percent.
Volkswagen sales also defied the slump with a
4.4 percent advance, while Hyundai and affiliate Kia
posted a combined 17.3 percent gain.
French delivery van sales fell 4.1 percent in April, the
CCFA said, limiting the overall decline in light vehicle
registrations to 5 percent.
