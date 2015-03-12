* Total fines reach 192.7 million euros
* Lactalis hit by highest penalty, says will appeal
* Whistleblower Yoplait exempt from fine
(Adds details, Lactalis reaction)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, March 12 France's competition watchdog
handed out fines worth 192.7 million euros ($204 million) on
Thursday to a cartel of yoghurt makers who met in secret for six
years to fix prices until Yoplait turned whistleblower.
The Competition Authority said the companies fined for
fixing the price of supermarket own-brand yoghurt included
French dairy groups Lactalis, Senagral, Novandie as well as Les
Maitres Laitiers du Cotentin, Alsace Lait, Laita, Laiterie de
Saint Malo, Yeo Frais and Laiterie H. Triballat.
The companies met in hotels, in an apartment and a famous
Parisian cafe called "Le Chien qui Fume", keeping secret records
and using mobile phones dedicated to the cartel, the
investigation showed.
The cartel, which operated from 2006 to 2012, was identified
under a scheme that reduces or waives fines for whistleblowers.
Yoplait, majority-owned by U.S. food group General Mills
and one of the market leaders, escaped a 44.7 million
euro penalty as a result of blowing the cartel's cover.
Yoplait kept a secret notebook that contained all the
decisions taken by the cartel and which it handed to the
regulator in exchange for clemency. The company could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Family-owned group Senagral also had its fine reduced to 46
million euros from 101.3 million euros.
Lactalis received the biggest fine at 56.1 million euros. It
did not contest the charges but said it would appeal against the
"extremely severe" fine.
The watchdog said during the six year period, the companies
agreed to coordinate on price rises they would impose on
retailers, and on the arguments used to justify their actions.
Hypermarket and supermarkets are the main outlet for French
dairy products, accounting for 92 percent of sales of yoghurts,
fresh cheese or cream worth some 5 billion euros in 2013.
The only company challenging the charges was Laiterie de
Saint Malo, which was fined 300,000 euros.
Danone, the world's largest yoghurt maker, does
not sell products under supermarkets' own brands and was not
part of the cartel.
($1 = 0.9439 euros)
(Editing by David Clarke)