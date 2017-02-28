BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
PARIS Feb 28 The French government said on Tuesday it was taking retail giant Casino to court over what it described as illegal commercial practices with its suppliers.
The Economy Ministry said it would seek a fine and a court order obliging the company to repay sums of money that it says were illegally received by the company.
The ministry said Casino had engaged in "illegal practices" that may have been detrimental to its suppliers.
The French government had said in November it was suing retail group Carrefour in a separate case.
Casino had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.