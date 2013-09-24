PARIS, Sept 24 Customers braving the rush at
Paris's newest cafe to order their coffees and croissants, are
now able to enjoy them in the company of a dozen resident cats.
The "Cafe des Chats" in the heart of the capital's chic
Marais district is home to a dozen felines who weave in between
the tables or curl up on armchairs as diners tuck in.
The establishment is aimed at Parisians unable to keep pets
in cramped city-centre apartments and though the idea may seem
eccentric, cafe manager Margaux Gandelon says the potential
health benefits of "purr therapy" are real.
"Purring produces vibrations which relieve arthritis and
rheumatism, which lower your blood pressure and your heartbeat,"
Gandelon said.
This month's opening weekend saw queues snaking along the
pavement and bookings taken from now until November. Some 300
potential customers had to be turned away.
Gandelon says animal welfare is paramount and customers are
prohibited from subjecting the cats to undue stress. She is
prepared to evict any customers who fail to play by the rules
although she admits she is more lenient with the animal
residents: "Cats are cats," she said.
The animals themselves are abandoned and stray cats adopted
from pet rescue centres. Among them is Habby who suffers from
feline dwarfism with a stunted tail and unusually short paws.
Despite two years spent with foster families the
sweet-tempered tabby was never adopted but has now settled down
to cafe life.
Visiting the cafe out of curiosity, business student Florian
Laboureau described it as a "great concept", but admitted he is
more of a dog person.
(Reporting by Johnny Cotton; Editing by Mark John and Alison
Williams)