PARIS, April 16 French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday put forward his former chief of staff, Pierre-Rene Lemas, to head the state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC), his office said.

If Lemas' nomination is confirmed in parliament, he will in effect be switching places with Jean-Pierre Jouyet, who is coming from the CDC to be Hollande's chief of staff.

Lemas, 63, and Jouyet, 60, were both Hollande's class-mates at France's Ecole Nationale d'Administration civil service college.

The Caisse des Depots is an active investor in the French economy, holding direct stakes in companies such as telecom operator Orange and Veolia Environnement and lending to many others. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leila Abboud)