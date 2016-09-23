BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
PARIS, Sept 23 French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots (CDC) said on Friday it had raised around 456 million euros ($511.08 million) through the sale of 22.5 million shares in French water and waste group Veolia, or about 4 percent of Veolia's share capital.
The placing with institutional investors was led by Citigroup and Morgan Stanley through a bookbuilding process.
Following this transaction, CDC holds 4.62 percent of Veolia's share capital and 8.36 percent of the voting rights.
CDC said it intended to remain a key shareholder of Veolia and will remain for the time being on the board of directors of Veolia. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: