PARIS Feb 18 Dozens of tombs at a Christian
cemetery in northeastern France were damaged late on Tuesday,
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said, days after the
desecration of a Jewish cemetery in the east.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on his Twitter account that
he was "disgusted" by the vandalism, which damaged dozens of
graves in the town of Tracy-sur-Mer, on France's northern coast.
Cazeneuve told France 2 TV on Wednesday that police were
determined to track down the vandals but as yet had no clear
leads as to their identity.
The vandalism came three days after several hundred Jewish
tombs were damaged in a cemetery in eastern France, near the
German border, where victims of the Holocaust are buried.
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Hugh Lawson)