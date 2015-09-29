(Adds quote from MP, result of lawmakers' vote)
By Michel Rose and Leigh Thomas
PARIS, Sept 29 Former BNP Paribas banker
Francois Villeroy de Galhau on Tuesday tried to calm fears of
possible conflict of interest in his new role as governor of
France's central bank, saying he would be no "prisoner of the
finance industry".
Lawmakers have approved his nomination by President Francois
Hollande despite unions and some economists voicing concerns
over "pantouflage", where elite officials switch back and forth
between public and private sector jobs.
More than 140 mostly academic economists said in a public
letter that it was "a total illusion" to think that a former
banker could carry out the role with total impartiality.
But addressing lawmakers before both houses of parliament
gave him their backing, he said: "That would be completely
misjudging me: I have my limitations, as does everybody, but I
am a free and honest man. I will make my decisions based on what
I think is good for our country and its economy."
Villeroy said he would not take any decision himself
regarding BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank,
in his first two years at the Bank of France. He takes on the
job when Christian Noyer retires at the end of next month.
It is not unusual for governments to appoint people who have
worked at commercial banks to head a central bank: European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi and Bank of England Governor
Mark Carney had both worked at Goldman Sachs.
Villeroy's nomination is however the latest example of
Hollande tapping a former banker for a senior public sector job,
even though he described the financial sector as his biggest
enemy in his 2012 election campaign.
"We are all absolutely convinced that you have what it
takes, but having what it takes can sometimes lead to conflicts
of interest," Socialist lawmaker Karine Berger said at the
hearing in parliament on Tuesday.
However, executives at other banks say in private that they
are comfortable with the idea. The Bank of France's influence
over BNP Paribas is far more limited since the ECB took over
direct supervision of bank at the end of 2014.
A German-speaker from Strasbourg, Villeroy spent 20 years as
a senior finance ministry official, including as chief of staff
for disgraced former International Monetary Fund chief and then
finance minister Dominique Strauss-Kahn.
Three former governors of the Bank of France, including
former ECB chief Jean-Claude Trichet, also backed Villeroy in a
letter that French daily Les Echos published over the weekend.
