PARIS, Sept 29 French President Francois
Hollande's nominee to head the country's central bank won on
Tuesday sufficient backing at confirmation hearings to get the
job, parliamentary sources said.
Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a former top BNP Paribas
banker, needed support from three-fifths of the
lawmakers in the finance committees of both houses of
parliament.
The green light clears the way for Villeroy to head the Bank
of France when is current governor Christian Noyer retires at
the end of next month.
Villeroy's nomination triggered an uproar of criticism from
unions and academic economists concerned about the risk of
conflicts of interest on account of his past at BNP Paribas.
(Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou, Michel Rose and Emile Picy;
writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Bate Felix)