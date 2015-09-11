* Villeroy de Galhau faces hearing on Sept. 29
PARIS, Sept 11 Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a
former BNP Paribas executive nominated as governor of the French
central bank, promised on Friday to avoid any conflict of
interest if he gets the green light from parliament to head the
financial regulator.
Villeroy de Galhau would replace Christian Noyer when he
retires at the end of October, at a time when French banks face
tough regulatory challenges at home and need to defend
themselves from investigations in the United States.
The 56-year-old was one of two chief operating officers at
France's biggest listed bank until April, when he stood down to
write a government report on financing corporate investment.
He has set out to dispel any ethical concerns about the
prospect of a former banker heading the central bank.
French newspaper Les Echos cited two letters Villeroy de
Galhau sent to parliament, in which the nominee said he would
give up deferred compensation from BNP Paribas and get rid of
all his banking shares.
"The letter, which I sent to the finance committees,
guarantees that there will never be a situation of a conflict of
interest," Villeroy de Galhau told Reuters on Friday.
Christophe Nijdam of Finance Watch, a Brussels-based
association set up to act as a public interest counterweight to
the financial lobby, said people would need "strong evidence
that policy decisions taken by the new governor do not favour
special interests at the expense of wider society".
On the other hand, the French central bank is no longer the
sole supervisor of the banking sector, since the European
Central Bank took on that responsibility last year.
"Villeroy de Galhau is a person of exceptional ethics...but
of course he must reassure the parliamentary committees," a
person who has worked closely with him told Reuters.
Villeroy de Galhau has not yet expressed his views on
monetary policy. He is due to be quizzed in confirmation
hearings in parliament on Sept 29.
In a book he wrote last year, "A European's Hope", he
described unemployment, especially among young people, as the
key problem of the European Union. A German-speaker, he also
called for stronger cooperation between France and Germany.
