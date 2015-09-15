PARIS, Sept 14 A group of more than 140
economists protested on Tuesday against the appointment of an
former BNP Paribas banker to head the French central
bank, saying it could raise conflict of interest issues.
The economists, mostly academics, wrote in Le Monde
newspaper that Francois Villeroy de Galhau was an excellent
expert on the banking sector, but that his background risked
jeopardising his independence at the central bank.
"It's a total illusion to say that one can serve the banking
industry and several months later assume its regulation with
impartiality and total independence," they wrote.
Villeroy de Galhau, 56, was one of two chief operating
officers at BNP Paribas, the euro zone's biggest bank by assets,
until he stood down in April to write a government report on
financing corporate investment.
President Francois Hollande named Villeroy de Galhau last
week to run the Bank of France, subject to lawmakers' approval,
after current governor Christian Noyer retires at the end of
next month.
As head of the Bank of France he will also sit on the
European Central Bank's rate-setting council.
The economists, which included inequality expert Thomas
Piketty and ex-World Bank chief economist Francois Bourguignon,
called on lawmakers to reject his nomination in confirmation
hearings before the finance committees of both houses of
parliament.
They said there were other highly qualified candidates that
did not present conflict of interest risks, not least current
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, the right hand man of
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.
Villeroy de Galhau has written to the two committees in
parliament's lower and upper houses to assure them there would
not be any conflict of interest.
Senior banking executives and formal colleagues have told
Reuters that Villeroy de Galhau is of the highest ethical
integrity and that they are comfortable with the idea he could
manage any potential conflicts of interest risks.
Villeroy de Galhau is no stranger to the public sector,
having spent 20 years in senior roles mostly at the finance
ministry before he joined BNP Paribas in 2003.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus and
Catherine Evans)