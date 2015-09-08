PARIS, Sept 8 French President Francois Hollande
plans to nominate former BNP Paribas banker Francois
Villeroy de Galhau to head the French central bank when its
current governor retires next month, his office said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Villeroy de Galhau, 56, was one of two chief operating
officers at France's largest commercial bank until April, when
he stood down to pen a government report on financing corporate
investment.
Current Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer is due to
retire in October.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)