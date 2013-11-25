PARIS Nov 25 France will increase its troops in
the Central African Republic to 1,200 to help bolster security
in the war-torn country Paris has warned was on the verge of
chaos, the Central African nation's Prime Minister said on
Monday.
Speaking in Paris after meeting French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius, Nicolas Tiangaye said France had told him an
increase in French troops would take place once the UN Security
Council had voted on a resolution over the next week.
"We spoke about the security question. France has 410
soldiers now in Bangui and that will be strengthened by 800' to
take the number to 1,200. More if needed," Tiangaye told
Reuters.
(Reporting by John Irish; Writing by Bate Felix)