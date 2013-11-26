* Troops to protect vital supply corridor linking Cameroon
By John Irish and Michelle Nichols
PARIS/UNITED NATIONS, Nov 25 France will triple
the number of its soldiers in the Central African Republic to
1,200 to bolster security after months of violence, the war-torn
nation's prime minister said on Monday.
The mineral-rich but impoverished country of 4.6 million
people has descended into chaos since Seleka rebels, many of
them from neighbouring Chad and Sudan, ousted President Francois
Bozize in March.
Prime Minister Nicolas Tiangaye said French Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius told him the reinforcements would arrive once the
U.N. Security Council adopts a resolution backing the force,
which France hopes will occur in early December.
"We spoke about the security question. France has 410
soldiers now in Bangui and that will be strengthened by 800, to
take the number to 1,200 - more if needed," Tiangaye told
Reuters after meeting Fabius in Paris.
French U.N. Ambassador Gerard Araud said Paris would
reinforce its Central African Republic presence, but did not
confirm Tiangaye's figures. He said that until an African Union
force of 3,600 troops - known as MISCA - was fully operational,
French troops would start trying to restore law and order.
"Basically our force will in the first instance be a
bridging force, before the African force is fully operational,
and after that ... we will support the African force," he told
reporters after U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Jan Eliasson
briefed the 15-member Security Council on Monday.
"Today, nothing is possible in Central African Republic
without restoring law and order," Araud said. "So that is an
absolutely priority ... that's why we are going to help the
African force do the job," he said.
The U.S. State Department estimates that nearly 400,000
people have been displaced and 68,000 have fled to neighbouring
countries since Seleka leader and interim President Michel
Djotodia lost control of his loose coalition of warlords.
The violence has increasingly pitted the mainly Muslim
fighters of the Seleka rebels against Christian militias.
Christians make up half the population and Muslims 15 percent.
There is currently a 2,500-strong regional peacekeeping
force in Central African Republic deployed by the Economic
Community of Central African States. The African Union is due to
take charge of that force in December and boost its size.
The French Foreign Ministry did not confirm Tiangaye's
comments.
"This meeting enabled the CAR PM to discuss the very
worrying situation in CAR and the necessity to respond to it
with a strong mobilisation by the international community in
support of MISCA, to which France will play all its part,"
Foreign Ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said.
BREEDING GROUND FOR EXTREMISM
Araud said he would circulate a draft resolution among
Security Council members later on Monday that would authorize
and provide support for the African force and give U.N.
assistance for the country's political transition. It would also
authorize the French deployment.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power said on
Twitter that the council should authorize a strong mandate for
the French and African troops to "expand presence, protect
civilians, confront terrorizing militia."
The resolution will also ask U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon to report to the council in three months on the likely
transformation of the AU force into a U.N. peacekeeping force.
Ban said this month he had also ordered officials to start
preparing for the likely deployment of a U.N. peacekeeping
mission. The initial strength should be 6,000 troops and 1,700
police, with an option of increasing the size to 9,000 troops if
the situation worsened, Ban added.
Tiangaye said the French troops would help secure the road
from neighbouring Cameroon to the riverside capital, Bangui,
allowing supply trucks into the landlocked country. They would
also be used in the northwest and in support of African troops
across the country where civilians are not safe.
"What is unacceptable is that the situation has become worse
and there are multiple crimes against humanity in the country
and my concern is to put an end to this as quickly as possible,"
he added.
Eliasson told the Security Council on Monday that Central
African Republic was becoming a breeding ground for extremists
and armed groups.
"If this situation is left to fester, it may develop into a
religious and ethnic conflict with long-standing consequences,
even a civil war that could spread into neighbouring countries,"
he said.
Rights group Amnesty International warned on Monday that the
crisis was spinning out of control.
"The international community must take action before it is
too late to ensure that the abuses come to an end and that CAR
isn't catapulted into the international spotlight because it
became a human catastrophe," Amnesty Secretary General Salil
Shetty said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; Writing
by Bate Felix; Editing by Peter Cooney)