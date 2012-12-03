LONDON Dec 3 The City of London should no
longer be the euro's main financial centre, and the euro zone
should gain "control" of most financial business in the region,
France's central bank governor said in an interview published on
Monday.
Banque de France Governor Christian Noyer said there was "no
rationale" for allowing the UK to be the "offshore" financial
hub of the euro zone.
"Most of the euro business should be done inside the euro
area. It's linked to the capacity of the central bank to provide
liquidity and ensure oversight of its own currency," Noyer told
the Financial Times while touring Asia to promote Paris as a
trading centre for China's renminbi currency.
The comments from the central banker, who is also a member
of the European Central Bank's governing council, may stir UK
fears of a euro zone plot to end London's status as Europe's
financial centre.
Britain is demanding safeguards to prevent the European
Central Bank from hijacking the regulatory agenda and imposing
rules on EU countries that are not in the single currency as the
euro zone moves towards a banking union.
During a visit to Paris, British Business Secretary Vince
Cable responded to Noyer's comments, telling journalists: "I
don't think (his) analysis was correct."
Noting that the British banking sector has contracted a lot
since 2008, Cable said his government wanted British banks to
concentrate first on the domestic economy rather than look to
the rest of the world for business.
"Having a strong financial sector (in London) is good for
the European Union," he added.
Noyer has irked London before. Last December, he said it
made more sense for credit rating agencies to downgrade Britain
than France judging by the two countries' economic fundamentals.