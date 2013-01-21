PARIS Jan 21 The French government denied a
report in newsletter Lettre de l'Expansion on Monday that it was
working on a plan to replace the chief executive of France
Telecom.
Lettre de l'Expansion reported that Stephane Richard, at the
helm of France Telecom since March 2011, would be sent to lead
French water, waste and energy company Veolia,
replacing Antoine Frerot.
Anne Lauvergeon, who led nuclear reactor maker Areva
from 2001 to 2011, would then take over as CEO of
France Telecom, the newsletter said.
The finance ministry "denies the departure of Stephane
Richard, whose term is still ongoing," a spokesman for the
finance ministry said.
(Reporting by Catherine Monin; Editing by James Regan)