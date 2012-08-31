* Chief executives lament taxes, layoff bans
* Michelin CEO cites U.S. factory plans
* Hollande minister Montebourg booed at conference
By Lionel Laurent
JOUY-EN-JOSAS, France, Aug 31 French business
leaders stepped up criticism of the new left-wing government on
Friday, lamenting a perceived anti-corporate bias and lack of
competitiveness, despite the prime minister's recent efforts to
mollify them.
The presidency of Socialist Francois Hollande, who has
angered some in the corporate world for adopting what they say
are "soak-the-rich" tax policies and anti-business rhetoric,
came in for heavy scorn on the last day of the Medef business
lobby's annual conference.
As well as introducing a 75 percent tax on millionaires, the
Hollande administration is eyeing more taxes on banks and energy
companies and has pledged to crack down on risky investment
banking.
"We are sick and tired of being told how to behave," Sodexo
Chairman Pierre Bellon told Industry Minister Arnaud
Montebourg, who was sitting on the same debate panel at the
conference.
Montebourg, seen as more of a left-wing firebrand than
Hollande, has been leading the frontline of government talks
with companies such as Peugeot and Sanofi to
limit the pain of their layoff plans to the workforces.
"I will transmit your criticisms to the President," retorted
Montebourg dryly over intermittent booing from the audience.
Most speeches praised the German business model and
criticised the comparatively less-competitive French economy and
labour market.
Michelin Chief Executive Jean-Dominique Senard
also praised the U.S. business environment, telling the audience
his tire-making company planned to open a site there for the
first time in decades.
"Everyone knows the cost of labour is higher in
America...But they see firms as job creators," Senard said.
"Would that were the case in France."
The state of South Carolina reportedly doled out at least
$7.5 million in tax incentives for the new Michelin plant.
The criticisms came after French Prime Minister Jean-Marc
Ayrault earlier this week sought to reassure the country's
alarmed business leaders, telling them that an upcoming tax
reform would help to improve France's flagging competitiveness
-- an apparent reference to plans to reduce social charges on
labour.
Several bankers in recent weeks have said Hollande's
policies were an open invitation to leave the country, not just
for them but for key corporate clients.
British Prime Minister David Cameron infuriated French
politicians in June when he vowed to "roll out the red carpet"
for French firms if Hollande followed through on his plan to
raise taxes for the wealthy.
Tax lawyers have told Reuters that about 20 percent of CAC
40-listed companies are "seriously reviewing" such
options.
Total CEO Christophe de Margerie, whose firm is
among those earmarked for a higher tax bill to help battle state
deficits, took a more measured tone and said the German model
was just one among many and that companies had themselves to
blame by not speaking in a unified voice.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Erica Billingham)