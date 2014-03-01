PARIS, March 1 A comedy about a young man who
worships his mother and whose entire family treats him as a girl
since childhood swept five trophies at the French Cesar awards
ceremony including Best Film and Best Actor.
Actor and director Guillaume Gallienne plays himself and
impersonates his mother - often in the same scene - in the
autobiographical film "Me, Myself and Mum", which also took the
award for best first film.
Adapted from a popular play, the film follows Gallienne
through his childhood and adolescence, from dressing up in
women's clothing in his bedroom to heartbreak at a British
boarding school and clubbing in the Paris gay scene.
"This Cesar (award) is for my mother," Gallienne said in his
acceptance speech at the Cesar ceremony - France's version of
the Oscars - in Paris late on Friday.
However, the jury was less enthusiastic about "Blue is the
Warmest Colour", a drama about a stormy relationship between two
adolescent girls which won the top Palme d'Or award at the
Cannes film festival in May.
One of the film's stars, the 20-year-old Adele
Exarchopoulos, nevertheless took home an award for best new
female actress.
In a boon for paparazzis, actress Julie Gayet made her first
public appearance at the ceremony since the tabloid Closer
published photos which it said showed President Francois
Hollande making visits to her at an apartment in Paris.
The 41-year-old Gayet, who has appeared in French films
since the mid-1990s, left with no award, having been bested by
actress Adele Haenel for the prize of best female supporting
role in the film "Suzanne".
