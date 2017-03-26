KHARTOUM, March 27 Sudan is working with Chadian and French authorities on the case of a French citizen who was kidnapped in Chad and taken into Sudan, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour told state news agency SUNA on Sunday.

"The Foreign Ministry and relevant agencies received a message from the Sudanese embassy in N'Djamena on the French hostage and the case is being followed closely until he returns to his family safely," SUNA quoted Ghandour as saying.

Ghandour added that Sudan was coordinating with Chadian authorities through the mixed Chadian-Sudanese force conducting the search as well as with French authorities, including the intelligence agency, over retrieving the hostage. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Peter Cooney)