KHARTOUM, March 27 Sudan is working with Chadian
and French authorities on the case of a French citizen who was
kidnapped in Chad and taken into Sudan, Foreign Minister Ibrahim
Ghandour told state news agency SUNA on Sunday.
"The Foreign Ministry and relevant agencies received a
message from the Sudanese embassy in N'Djamena on the French
hostage and the case is being followed closely until he returns
to his family safely," SUNA quoted Ghandour as saying.
Ghandour added that Sudan was coordinating with Chadian
authorities through the mixed Chadian-Sudanese force conducting
the search as well as with French authorities, including the
intelligence agency, over retrieving the hostage.
(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein;
Editing by Peter Cooney)