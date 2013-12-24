* Champagne sales seen falling in volume with revenue flat
* Concern over British market turning to cheaper wines
* Most markets outside Europe still seen growing
By Pascale Denis
PARIS, Dec 24 Economic woes in champagne's home
market of France took the fizz out of global sales of the
prestige sparkling wine for the second year in a row in 2013,
with buoyant exports to new markets unable to compensate.
Industry estimates gathered by Reuters showed that sales by
volume will drop between three and four percent this year after
a 4.4 percent fall in 2012, leaving total revenues flat at best.
Tougher competition from cheaper Spanish or Italian rivals
in the large British retail market has got the champagne houses
of northern France trying to raise quality. This, they hope,
will justify higher prices for a wine governed by strict limits
on how and where it is produced.
"Over the past two years the situation has been difficult in
Europe, mainly in France, while it remains solid outside
Europe," Etienne Auriau, financial officer of Laurent Perrier
, the world's third largest champagne brand, told
Reuters.
Market professionals contacted by Reuters said demand in
France, which still accounts for 51 percent of sales volume, was
down more than six percent by October with no sign of
improvement by the year-end.
France's economy, the second largest in Europe after
Germany's, is expected to see growth around zero this year.
Official data released on Tuesday underlined the gloom, with
French consumer spending largely flat in November and companies
seeing profit margins squeezed to their tightest in nearly 30
years.
Although overall sales in Europe fell by a less dramatic 2.6
percent, industry players said concerns were growing about
Britain, the largest market after France and which accounts for
10 percent of world sales.
"The (British) economy is doing a bit better but the market
is quite mature," said one industry expert who declined to be
named.
Official champagne figures for 2013 are not published until
next February but market professionals fear a new drop in sales
this year will take overall volumes below the 300-million bottle
marker that is psychologically important to the sector.
That compares with a record 339 million bottles sold in the
heady year of 2007 before the global economic and financial
crisis began weighing on the market a year later.
Moreover, while industry efforts to promote more expensive
bottles such as special export blends meant revenues rose from
4.1 billion euros to 4.4 billion euros last year, total 2013
revenues are seen flat at best, Auriau said.
QUALITY THE KEY
The world of champagne is dominated by luxury group LVMH
, which owns best-sellers Moet & Chandon and Veuve
Clicquot on top of Dom Perignon, Ruinart and Krug brands, and
Lanson BCC, the second-biggest champagne group.
Specialist champagne-makers also include Vranken
and drinks group Pernod Ricard's Mumm and
Perrier-Jouet brands.
Champagne-makers are not optimistic about sales this year in
the United States, the second largest export market.
However they hope that a growing taste elsewhere for rosé
champagnes, special blends and fine vintages, as opposed to
normal "brut" champagnes containing a mixture of years, will
pull sales by revenue above highs notched up last year.
Producers hope for good sales in Japan, which became the
fourth biggest importer last year, thanks to a rebound in its
economy and an increasing number of local connoisseurs.
Australia, where sales jumped 11 percent last year, should
also continue to grow while African countries such as Nigeria
were seen as promising, they said. In China, even though the
market doubled last year, sales remained in their infancy and
mostly limited to Beijing and Shanghai.
"Only major exporters are seeing satisfactory growth," said
Thibaut Le Mailloux of the Comite Interprofessionel des Vins de
Champagne (CIVC) trade body.
Champagne, which can be produced only in the region of the
same name, is facing tougher competition from Spain's cava and
Italy's prosecco sold for as little as a third of the price. In
Britain, for example, supermarket prices for champagne start
around 25 pounds ($40) against seven pounds for the other two.
"Competition exists, it's not new, and quality is
increasing. Champagne producers must be careful and maintain
quality at its highest level," Laurent Perrier's Auriau said.
He and others interviewed said the champagne sector had to
combat that by intensifying existing efforts to enhance the
quality of its own product, notably with refinements in the
winemaking process.
Some producers are also looking at better ways to judge the
precise moment at which to begin harvesting grapes to maximise
quality.