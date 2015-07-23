PARIS, July 23 The French government unveiled
proposals on Thursday to save local ferry jobs and end a
stand-off in the port of Calais in northern France that has
repeatedly disrupted traffic in the Channel Tunnel.
Some 500 workers at ferry service MyFerryLink have blocked
traffic around the port in a protest aimed at preventing job
cuts after their company, previously owned by Eurotunnel
, was sold to a Danish company, DFDS.
The Transport Ministry proposals include a commitment by
Eurotunnel to establish a ferry charter contract that will save
150 jobs. DFDS will also hire 230 MyferryLink workers and the
ministry said it would seek employment options for remaining
workers within three months.
It added that the proposals were on the table until July 27
and that all parties involved would have to accept them in full
or reject the deal.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Mark John)