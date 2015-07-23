* Proposal aims to save 380 jobs initially
By Matthias Blamont
PARIS, July 23 The French government unveiled
proposals on Thursday to save hundreds of ferry jobs and end a
dispute at the northern port of Calais that has disrupted
traffic through the Channel Tunnel for weeks.
About 500 workers at ferry service MyFerryLink have blocked
the port and sometimes the tunnel itself in a protest over job
cuts after the company, previously owned by Eurotunnel
, was sold to Denmark's DFDS.
The dispute has added to public order concerns in Calais,
where thousands of migrants from Africa and the Middle East have
gathered in the hope of hiding on trucks to get to Britain.
The proposals by France's Transport Ministry include a
commitment by Eurotunnel to establish a ferry charter contract
that will save 150 jobs. DFDS will also hire 230 MyferryLink
workers and the ministry said it would seek local employment
options for remaining workers within three months.
It added that the proposals were on the table until a July
27 meeting at which the parties would be asked to accept them in
full or reject the deal.
Trade union reaction was guarded.
"The proposals are a starting base; our legal experts are
going to work on them," union official Eric Vercoutre told
Reuters. He said that MyFerryLink workers would wait until
Monday to give a formal reply to the government.
A Eurotunnel spokeswoman said that a deal could only take
place if the MyFerryLink worker cooperative was put into
liquidation. She refused to say if the company would accept the
government proposals.
A spokesman for Copenhagen-based DFDS confirmed that it had
been invited to discussions and said it would participate "with
a constructive attitude".
The protests and disruptions to Channel Tunnel traffic have
created major jams on both sides of the English Channel in
recent weeks, often giving an opportunity to migrants fleeing
war, political turmoil and poverty to board lorries and trains
heading to Britain, where they hope to find work or claim
asylum.
At least four people have died in and around the tunnel
since the end of June.
Local charities told Reuters that about 3,000 migrants are
living in makeshift camps in and around Calais. Other sources
say the figure could be closer to 5,000.
Eurotunnel said on Wednesday that it wanted the French and
British governments to reimburse it for close to 10 million
euros ($11 million) it has had to spend to tighten security.
DFDS operates two ferries between Dover and Calais and three
ferries between Dover and Dunkirk.
