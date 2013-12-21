BORDEAUX, France Dec 21 A Chinese hotel magnate
and a French wine entrepreneur were feared dead with two others
on Saturday after their helicopter crashed hours after they had
agreed the sale of a luxury Bordeaux chateau, police said.
Lam Kok, owner of Hong Kong-based hotel group Brilliant,
bought the 60-hectare (148-acre) Chateau de La Riviere on Friday
from former owner James Gregoire, who then took Kok, his
12-year-old son and a Chinese interpreter on a helicopter tour
of the property.
Local emergency services said the helicopter crashed in the
local river Dordogne by the town of Lugon-et-l'ile-du-Carnay.
One unidentified body was recovered late on Friday and police
said more searches were being launched on Saturday.
Chinese entrepreneurs have snapped up several dozen French
chateaux, most of them in Bordeaux. The new owners have either
shipped the output back to China to satisfy a growing local
taste for wine, or turned them into tourist resorts.
