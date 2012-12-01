* France's African influence challenged by China push
* African boom could stimulate slumping French economy
By Joe Bavier
ABIDJAN, Dec 1 French companies must go on the
offensive and fight the growing influence of rival China for a
stake in Africa's increasingly competitive markets, France's
Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said on Saturday.
France, which once ruled over much of West Africa as
colonial master, continued to exert direct and indirect
influence over its ex-colonies for decades through a murky
system of patronage known as "Francafrique".
However, that regional reach is now being challenged by a
new Chinese investment blitz.
"It's evident that China is more and more present in
Africa...(French) companies that have the means must go on the
offensive. They must be more present on the ground. They have to
fight," Moscovici told journalists during a trip to Ivory Coast.
France's Socialist President Francois Hollande has promised
to break with his conservative predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy's
business-focused policy towards Africa and root out the last
vestiges of Francafrique.
However that does not mean France will back away from
competition with China for economic influence in Africa,
Moscovici said.
"Africa is booming. Sub-Saharan Africa will have the second
highest regional growth after Asia in 2012 with a rate of 5.5
percent," he said.
"The new phenomenon is that African growth has the potential
to stimulate growth in France. We want to be present there."
French firms including infrastructure group Bouygues
and energy company Areva are on the front
lines in the race for markets in former colonial nations from
Ivory Coast to Cameroon.
But working in sub-Saharan Africa carries risks that some
firms are loath to take, as demonstrated by the kidnapping of
seven Areva employees in Niger in 2010.
At the same time China's trade with Africa reached $166.3
billion in 2011, according to Chinese statistics, and African
exports to China - primarily resources to fuel Chinese
industries - rose to $93.2 billion from $5.6 billion over the
past decade.
China in July offered African countries $20 billion in loans
over the next three years, double the amount pledged in the
previous three-year period.
Moscovici said the creation of a new Public Investment Bank
would boost the competitiveness of French companies on the world
stage.
The fund of around 40 billion euros ($52.02 billion) is
intended to ease lending to small and medium-sized businesses
and inject capital directly into selected companies. The law
creating it passed the lower chamber of France's parliament last
week and will go to the Senate later this month.
"It will be the bank for the SMEs. It will be the bank
of...the regions. It will also be the bank for exports,"
Moscovici said.
"And it's on this basis that our businesses will head out
with more confidence to conquer new markets and be more present
in our traditional markets," he said.
Moscovici was due to sign a debt conversion contract with
the Ivorian government on Saturday that will see 630 million
euros of the west African nation's debt to France transformed
into poverty reduction projects.
Initial projects will target areas, including infrastructure
construction and rural development, aimed at stimulating Ivory
Coast's economic growth.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
(Editing by Keiron Henderson)