PARIS, March 7 France expressed optimism on
Friday over its ties with China in nuclear energy and aerospace
in a sign of possible business deals when China's Xi Jinping
makes his first trip as president to Europe in late March.
Asked about the opportunity for France to win contracts,
French Trade Minister Nicole Bricq told reporters: "We are
expecting much from the positive messages we have seen,
especially in those areas."
Europe's Airbus is seen as close to a deal to sell
A330 jets to China and has offered to open its second plant in
the country in a move that could also help resolve recent
friction over Chinese objections to European aviation policies.
Industry sources said last month that Airbus had offered to
increase its industrial presence in China by opening a cabin
completion centre for the A330 jets. It already assembles
smaller A320 aircraft in the port city of Tianjin near Beijing
under a deal that could also be renewed.
"We have always been open to additional industrial
co-operation when the market supports it," Chief Executive
Fabrice Bregier said last month.
Airbus is offering a "Regional" version of the A330 that
would help China overcome congestion on domestic routes, but
U.S. rival Boeing is pulling out the stops to offer
alternatives, industry sources said last month.
China has halted imports of A330 aircraft worth billions of
dollars in a row over a European Union scheme for dealing with
airline emissions, which it says would penalize its airlines.
The row so far, however, only affects international travel.
NUCLEAR REACTORS
The planemaker is anxious to boost sales of the long-haul
A330 because of a steep drop in expected deliveries in 2016.
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders declined to comment when
asked about a possible Chinese order.
"China is a very important A330 customer," he said after a
breakfast with reporters in Washington. "We have a lot of A330s
flying successfully in China. And certainly we hope to do more
A330 long-range business with the Chinese in the future."
In the nuclear energy sector, Chinese utility China General
Nuclear (CGN) and French utility EDF are in
a 70-30 joint venture to build two 1600 megawatt EPR reactors
designed by France's Areva in Taishan, southern
China. The first is expected to be connected to the grid this
year or next.
China has not decided whether to build more reactors at the
site or which supplier to use. Westinghouse, owned by Japan's
Toshiba, is Areva's main foreign competitor in China.
"I have visited the construction site of the EPRs in China,
and we hope that France is well positioned for the third and
fourth reactors," Bricq told a news briefing.
"We hope for a positive message as last year was the 30th
year of our nuclear cooperation with China, so this is a very
important moment for us."
Xi will participate in a nuclear security summit in The
Hague on March 24-25, which U.S. President Barack Obama will
attend with other world leaders.
From the Netherlands, Xi will travel to France and Germany
before concluding his trip in Brussels on March 29, where he is
expected to discuss an investment pact between China and the
European Union, towards which negotiations began in November.
The EU is China's most important trading partner and China
is second only to the United States for Europe in terms of
trade. But growing Chinese export volumes have raised concerns
in the EU, which is struggling to overcome a debt crisis, about
the impact on its industries.