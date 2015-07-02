BRIEF-Carnival group international enters placing agreement
TOULOUSE, France, July 2 French microchip maker STMicro signed a $500 million with China's Huawei on Thursday to bolster its supply relationship with the Chinese telecom equipment provider, the French government said in a statement.
The five-year deal, signed during a visit to France by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, is expected to lead to an increase in orders for the semiconductor manufacturer, the statement said. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Jason Neely)
May 8 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc on Monday announced a wireless partnership, as the cable providers seek to add more services in a bid to reduce customer churn.