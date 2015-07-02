TOULOUSE, France, July 2 French microchip maker STMicro signed a $500 million with China's Huawei on Thursday to bolster its supply relationship with the Chinese telecom equipment provider, the French government said in a statement.

The five-year deal, signed during a visit to France by Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, is expected to lead to an increase in orders for the semiconductor manufacturer, the statement said. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Jason Neely)