PARIS May 7 China's Tiens Group Co. Ltd is
treating more than half of its 12,000 employees to a four-day
holiday in France and has booked up 140 hotels in the capital
Paris as part of the package, a French Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman said on Thursday.
According to Le Parisien newspaper, the trip by the 6,400
strong group included a mass visit to the Louvre museum and they
are expected to spend 13 million euros ($15 million) in total.
The spokeswoman said the company's chairman Li Jinyuan met
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius on Wednesday and "the group will
be in Nice tomorrow and the day after".
According to the Tiens website, Li founded the group in 1995
and has expanded it into an international conglomerate with
businesses in biotechnology, health management, e-commerce,
hotel and tourism among others.
The 57-year-old is listed on Forbes' 2011 list of the
world's billionaires.
France, which is struggling to revive its economy, is the
most visited country in the world, according to the latest U.N.
figures, and is seeing an increasing number of tourists from
China.
Almost 85 million foreigners a year support a 150 billion
euro ($177 billion) industry that delivers 7 percent of the
nation's GDP, according to government figures.
In 2013, the vast majority of visitors to France were from
other European countries, but about 3.1 million came from the
United States and 1.7 million from China.
($1 = 0.8882 euros)
