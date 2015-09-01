By Ingrid Melander
| PARIS, Sept 1
Wang and Xiao gaze into each
other's eyes by Paris's Notre Dame cathedral, posing hand in
hand in sparkling white Western-style wedding clothes as two
photographers click away.
A few metres along the river bank from the young couple, who
are due to marry next year back home in China, two more Chinese
couples in wedding outfits are getting similar pictures taken,
while a fourth pair wait for them to vacate the perfect picture
spot.
"We'll show the pictures on our wedding day," said 25
year-old Xiao, a white bouquet in her hand, as tourists on one
of the Seine's many riverboats clap and cheer at the sight of
the couple.
"It's my first time here, it's very exciting. We've been
taking many pictures. And the food is nice."
As young Chinese become wealthier, they have taken to Paris
the national tradition of having wedding photos taken in advance
for display on the big day. An industry banking on the city's
romantic image has grown up around the trend.
"It's very famous for being a romantic city and we can do
shopping at the same time," 31 year-old business owner Wang
said.
Chinese couples in wedding attire have become a common sight
at the Eiffel tower, Notre Dame and on the bridges along the
river Seine, becoming almost a tourist attraction in themselves.
Wang and Xiao are part of a Chinese tourist boom that has
gone from 420,000 visits to France in 2006 to over 1.7 million
last year, and which tourism officials hope to protect from the
potential impact of the yuan's slide in recent weeks.
The shopping Wang refers to is not small scale - with an
average 3,400 euros spent on a visit to France, including 1,000
euros on shopping alone in 2014 according to French government
figures.
Twenty-six year old Lu Xin, who is preparing to return to
China after studying in Paris for four years, also decided to
have pre-wedding pictures taken with his bride-to-be.
"I have so many memories of my youthful life here, I met my
fiancee here in Paris, so it was really important for us to take
wedding pictures here to remember all this," he said.
While Greek islands and Prague also attract Chinese couples
for pictures, Paris became trendier after Chinese actor Sun
Honglei's Paris wedding pictures appeared last year.
And the practice has spread beyond China.
Western-looking couples dressed for the big event have been
sighted having pictures taken near the city's landmarks, as have
others from around Asia.
"We've been here before and decided to come back to do our
wedding pictures because it's so romantic here," 26-year-old
Tuan from Vietnam said as he waited to take pictures with his
fiancee Chen by the Seine.
