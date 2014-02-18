Former French President Jacques Chirac (C) arrives with his wife Bernadette (R) and Valerie Trierweiler, companion of French President Francois Hollande (L) to attend the award ceremony for the ''Prix de la Fondation Chirac'' at the Musee du Quai Branly in Paris November 21,... REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen/Files

PARIS Former French President Jacques Chirac was admitted to a hospital near Paris on Monday for examinations due to pain linked to gout, a source close to his family said.

"It's not serious at all," the source said. "His leg has been hurting for two days, which is apparently related to an episode of gout that has caused him a lot of pain."

"He was transferred to the American Hospital in Neuilly for examinations," the source added.

Chirac, aged 81, a centre-right head of state from 1995 to 2007, has kept out of the public eye in recent years due to flagging health. His wife, Bernadette, has taken on a more prominent role in political life.

The former president was hospitalised last December for a kidney operation.

