PARIS Nov 7 While families across Europe
prepare to spend more on average this Christmas for the first
time since 2008, the French look set to spend less as they grow
more pessimistic about their purchasing power.
A survey by market research group Deloitte showed on
Thursday that the average Christmas budget across Europe will
rise 0.7 percent this year to about 450 euros per family.
The increase was led by Switzerland, where spending will
grow 3 percent to an average 656 euros, and Germany, where
families will spend 6.7 percent more - although that still only
comes to 399 euros.
Among Europe's biggest Christmas shoppers, families in
Luxembourg will spend 825 euros on average, up 0.2 percent from
last year, those in Finland will spend 1.3 percent more at 692
euros, and those in Denmark will splash out 634 euros, up 1.1
percent, the poll showed.
In France, however, families expected to spend 0.9 percent
less this year, at an average budget of 531 euros. This would
compare with rises of 1.9 percent and 0.7 percent for 2011 and
2012, respectively.
Deloitte said Christmas spending would still fall in Italy
and Greece, though at more moderate rates, but it was set to
rise 1 percent in Spain after falling 4 percent last year.
Deloitte found that in France, where record high jobless
numbers and wrangling over tax levels have clouded government
efforts to revive a sluggish economy, 44 percent of those polled
feared their purchasing power would further deteriorate in 2014,
up from 40 percent last year.
"We are in a situation where worries over future purchasing
power is a brake on consumption," Stephane Rimbeuf, Deloitte
Associate in charge of Consumer Business, told Reuters.
Deloitte linked the expected rise in the average European
Christmas budget to the view that the overall economy was
improving.
The European Commission forecasts that in 2014 all European
Union countries except Cyprus and Slovenia will see their
economies grow, with top economy Germany expanding 1.7 percent
and second-biggest France 0.9 percent.
Deloitte surveyed 17,354 people across 16 countries around
continental Europe as well as in South Africa.
A separate study for toy retailer La Grande Récré found that
French parents were set to spend an average of 112 euros per
child this Christmas, down from 116.75 euros in 2012.